New 3D-printed robot walks on sand, rocks
A team from the University of California San Diego has developed the first soft robot that can walk on rough surfaces like pebble-covered ground. The 3D-printed, four-legged robot can also climb over obstacles and could assist humans in situations like search-and-rescue missions.
