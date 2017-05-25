New 3D-printed robot walks on sand, r...

New 3D-printed robot walks on sand, rocks

16 hrs ago

A team from the University of California San Diego has developed the first soft robot that can walk on rough surfaces like pebble-covered ground. The 3D-printed, four-legged robot can also climb over obstacles and could assist humans in situations like search-and-rescue missions.

