NASA mission into sun's atmosphere named after astrophysicist
NASA's mission to send a spacecraft into the sun's outer atmosphere has been renamed after the astrophysicist who first predicted the existence of the supersonic solar wind. Originally named Solar Probe Plus, the mission has been rechristened the Parker Solar Probe to honour Eugene Parker, a professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|71,018
|DVDFab Passkey 9.2.0.0 Updated!
|5 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Access: Invalid database object
|5 hr
|Logical
|3
|Eleaf iKonn 220 with Ello Kit, 2A Charge, Power...
|6 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump...
|6 hr
|Axel-Crosby
|2
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|18 hr
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|21 hr
|pound5
|14
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC