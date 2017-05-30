NASA mission into sun's atmosphere na...

NASA mission into sun's atmosphere named after astrophysicist

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

NASA's mission to send a spacecraft into the sun's outer atmosphere has been renamed after the astrophysicist who first predicted the existence of the supersonic solar wind. Originally named Solar Probe Plus, the mission has been rechristened the Parker Solar Probe to honour Eugene Parker, a professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr 15th Dalai Lama 71,018
DVDFab Passkey 9.2.0.0 Updated! 5 hr dvdlover 1
Access: Invalid database object 5 hr Logical 3
Eleaf iKonn 220 with Ello Kit, 2A Charge, Power... 6 hr luckyluckyluke 1
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... 6 hr Axel-Crosby 2
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... 18 hr Privacy Pi 1
Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15) 21 hr pound5 14
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,437,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC