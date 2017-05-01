Motherboard upgrade needed for i5 760...

Motherboard upgrade needed for i5 7600k?1

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

Im looking to upgrade my cpu from i3 530 to i5 7600k. My question is, will I need to upgrade the motherboard in the pc in order to support the cpu? Im not looking to overclock just yet, so im not sure if buying a z-series motherboard is worth it now .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Subduction Zone 67,920
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 55
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr VetnorsGate 13,866
News Amid immigration setbacks, one Trump strategy s... 11 hr tomin cali 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) 18 hr jacccj 27
How to recover deleted text messages and photos... (Oct '14) 18 hr jacccj 31
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... 21 hr Eagle 12 15
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC