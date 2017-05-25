Mobius Draws Contrast Between Iron's Wild Ride, Fundamentals
Iron ore consumption in China will probably be sustained as Asia's top economy builds out infrastructure, according to Mark Mobius, who highlighted what he sees as a difference between the industry's relatively stable supply-demand fundamentals and large swings in prices. "We've got to separate those two things," the executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group said in an interview in Singapore, without giving a price forecast.
