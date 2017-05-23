Microsoft Surface gets battery boost, better viewing angles
The new, fifth-generation device - simply called Surface Pro - won't look or feel drastically different from its predecessor. But Microsoft is hoping its under-the-hood improvements will help it compete with newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|23 min
|SoE
|14,079
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|40 min
|Endofdays
|69,819
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|41 min
|VLAD
|11
|Vapefly Nicolas MTL Tank, Designed for Flavor C...
|3 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Buy Wismec ES300 EXO SKELETON Kit Quick Review
|3 hr
|bettyw
|1
|Wismec Exo Skeleton ES300,Powerful yet Intelligent
|Mon
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|SMOK GX2/4 Kit Only USD55.55
|Sun
|olysodaisy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC