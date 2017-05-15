Microsoft chief: Cyber attack - wake-up call for governments'
Microsoft's top lawyer has called on governments around the world to treat the international cyber attack as a "wake-up call" as he laid part of the blame at the door of the US administration. Brad Smith, the technology firm's president and chief legal officer, criticised US intelligence agencies the CIA and the National Security Agency for "stockpiling" software code which could be exploited by hackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|32 min
|Subduction Zone
|69,082
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Zhiqi
|10
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|brent wuss
|721
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 hr
|positronium
|14,069
|Microsoft slams officials for "stockpiling" sec...
|8 hr
|James
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|10 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|13 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC