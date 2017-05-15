Microsoft chief: Cyber attack - wake-...

Microsoft chief: Cyber attack - wake-up call for governments'

15 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Microsoft's top lawyer has called on governments around the world to treat the international cyber attack as a "wake-up call" as he laid part of the blame at the door of the US administration. Brad Smith, the technology firm's president and chief legal officer, criticised US intelligence agencies the CIA and the National Security Agency for "stockpiling" software code which could be exploited by hackers.

