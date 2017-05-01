Microsoft adds a Surface Laptop to it...

Microsoft adds a Surface Laptop to its growing stable of devices

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Microsoft has added a new laptop to its growing stable of Surface devices, and it's amazingly thin and fast. The Surface Laptop has performance, features and design that will redefine the category, said Panos Panay, corporate vice president at Microsoft during an event in New York City on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 10 min VetnorsGate 13,894
SMOK STICK V8 Starter Kit with TFV8 Big Baby Ta... 1 hr vaporl 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Aura Mytha 67,963
Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released 20 hr bettyw 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) 20 hr Natalie_33 28
What a beautiful kit! SMOK STICK V8 CARBON FIBE... 22 hr Vapesourcing1 1
INNOKIN ITASTE KROMA, Ultra-Compact 72mm design... Mon Vapesourcing1 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC