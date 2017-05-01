Microsoft adds a Surface Laptop to its growing stable of devices
Microsoft has added a new laptop to its growing stable of Surface devices, and it's amazingly thin and fast. The Surface Laptop has performance, features and design that will redefine the category, said Panos Panay, corporate vice president at Microsoft during an event in New York City on Tuesday.
