Meet the rocket scientist in charge of the Girl Scouts
Sylvia Acevedo is taking over as permanent CEO of the organization at a time when membership has just stabilized after years of decline. About 2.5 million girls are involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|51 min
|Aura Mytha
|69,313
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up...
|10 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui...
|13 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|220W SMOK T-Priv TC kit, Hollow out Design, Big...
|13 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|CASTING! Young people passionate about STEM ind...
|19 hr
|wykldside
|1
|ExtraTorrent file-sharing site closes down perm...
|23 hr
|Hellure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC