McDonalda s debuts Frork, french fry fork; Taco Bell adds Naked Chicken Chips
Two of the country's biggest fast-food chains, Taco Bell and McDonald's, are debuting crazy inventions to entice consumers. At Irvine-based Taco Bell, the chain has created the Naked Chicken Chips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 min
|positronium
|13,936
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|9 min
|Subduction Zone
|68,078
|Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte...
|Wed
|REAL American
|2
|How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J...
|Tue
|Jmascer
|5
|Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released
|May 2
|bettyw
|1
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|May 2
|Natalie_33
|28
|What a beautiful kit! SMOK STICK V8 CARBON FIBE...
|May 1
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC