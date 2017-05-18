Learn how JPL saved the Hubble Telesc...

Learn how JPL saved the Hubble Telescope at this Caltech screening

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

An unexpected design flaw almost made the Hubble Space Telescope into a $1.5 billion joke, but a daring rescue mission orchestrated by the La Cañada Flintridge-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory created a legend out of the blunder. On Tuesday, JPL and Caltech will host a screening of “To the Rescue,” an hour long JPL-produced documentary detailing the space agency's efforts to save Hubble and three other missions that similarly went awry after launch.

Chicago, IL

