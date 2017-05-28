Laptop Ban May Expand to All International Flights, Kelly Says
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he may ban laptop computers in the cabins of all international flights into and out of the U.S. amid continuing terrorist threats to bring down airplanes, but that a final decision hadn't been made. "That's really the thing that they're obsessed with, the terrorists: the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full of mostly U.S. folks," Kelly said on "Fox News Sunday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|59 min
|Dogen
|70,561
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|0smius
|14,163
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|10 hr
|Julzee111
|1
|If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus...
|19 hr
|spud
|3
|Access: Invalid database object
|19 hr
|RMcKee
|2
|60W Digiflavor WildFire TC Kit, Compact size, U...
|Sat
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|DVDFab Passkey 9.1.1.8 Updated!
|May 26
|dvdlover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC