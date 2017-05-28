Laptop Ban May Expand to All Internat...

Laptop Ban May Expand to All International Flights, Kelly Says

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he may ban laptop computers in the cabins of all international flights into and out of the U.S. amid continuing terrorist threats to bring down airplanes, but that a final decision hadn't been made. "That's really the thing that they're obsessed with, the terrorists: the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full of mostly U.S. folks," Kelly said on "Fox News Sunday."

