Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
Comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin apologized for a photo posted online May 30, 2017, in which she is holding what looks like President Donald Trump's severed head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|70,923
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|greatthings
|13
|DVDFab 10 for Linux version has been released!
|9 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|20 hr
|nanoanomaly
|14,169
|North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan
|Mon
|sarahgad
|1
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|May 28
|Julzee111
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC