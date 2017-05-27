Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clint...

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clinton over deaths in 2012 Benghazi attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the September 11 attacks against the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill January 23, 2013 in Washington, D.C. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the September 11 attacks against the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill January 23, 2013 in Washington, D.C. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of causing the 2012 deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya, by mishandling confidential information through the use of a private email server.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian... 1 hr Julzee111 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Dogen 70,501
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr nanoanomaly 14,160
News If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus... 10 hr spud 3
Access: Invalid database object 10 hr RMcKee 2
60W Digiflavor WildFire TC Kit, Compact size, U... Sat luckyluckyluke 1
DVDFab Passkey 9.1.1.8 Updated! Fri dvdlover 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,348,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC