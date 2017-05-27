Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clinton over deaths in 2012 Benghazi attack
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the September 11 attacks against the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill January 23, 2013 in Washington, D.C. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the September 11 attacks against the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill January 23, 2013 in Washington, D.C. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of causing the 2012 deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya, by mishandling confidential information through the use of a private email server.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|1 hr
|Julzee111
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|70,501
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|nanoanomaly
|14,160
|If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus...
|10 hr
|spud
|3
|Access: Invalid database object
|10 hr
|RMcKee
|2
|60W Digiflavor WildFire TC Kit, Compact size, U...
|Sat
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|DVDFab Passkey 9.1.1.8 Updated!
|Fri
|dvdlover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC