IT expert who saved the world from WannaCry cyber attack fears for his safety
The security researcher, named in reports as Marcus Hutchins, 22, was hailed an 'accidental hero' for his discovery of the virus's kill switch. An international operation is under way to find the perpetrators behind the unprecedented attack that has infected 200,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.
