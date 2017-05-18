Is this water cooler enough for 9590?3
Hi, so I recently ordered an AMD-FX 9590 and was wondering that since its 220w, if my water cooler is enough to tame this monster. Here is the water cooler: Asetek 550LC High Performance Liquid Cooling.
