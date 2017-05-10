Intel's Itanium, once destined to replace x86 in PCs, hits end of line
It's the end of the line for Intel's Itanium chip, a troubled processor family that spawned many product delays and bad blood between HP and Oracle. Intel on Thursday started shipping its latest Itanium 9700 chip, code-named Kittson, in volume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|positronium
|14,017
|The profile is not configured
|4 hr
|neilbatt9977
|2
|200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10...
|4 hr
|testtech
|1
|200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump...
|5 hr
|testtech
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Dogen
|68,758
|How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast
|12 hr
|simones
|2
|Balmoral Show: Fidget spinners craze gripping y...
|12 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC