If I were a Martian, I'd start running now
Exploration is so core to science fiction we might almost rename the genre "Exploration Fiction". The genre is defined by, and packed with, stories of exploring space , and of exploring time in the saddle of H G Wells's time machine and its very many successors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan
|3 min
|sarahgad
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|Out of the Night
|70,750
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|andy jones
|721
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|0smius
|14,168
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|Sun
|Julzee111
|1
|If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus...
|Sun
|spud
|3
|Access: Invalid database object
|Sun
|RMcKee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC