Human sperm bank on moon needed, scientists say
Human sperm should be stored beneath the moon's surface to ensure humanity's survival after a great disaster on Earth, researchers said. Scientists from the University of Yamanashi, Japan, published their suggestion in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .
