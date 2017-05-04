Human qualities could produce jobs as automation intensifies: James Poulos
It's fashionable - and, in a way, understandable - to fear that robots and algorithms are primed to take away too many jobs to laugh off. Machines, the logic goes, are becoming so much better than humans at churning out products, even the kind that require skilled labor, that soon it'll be a liability to employ people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|19 min
|0smius
|13,954
|New federal spending plan lacks money for Trump...
|1 hr
|-Dont Panic-
|5
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|3 hr
|HumanSpirit
|2
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Dogen
|68,163
|Aspire Cleito Exo Tank officially released
|Fri
|bettyw
|1
|Envii Terra RTA,300W Hot Vape, 8 Coils, Superb ...
|Fri
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Geekvape Peerless Special Edition, Stailess Ste...
|Fri
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC