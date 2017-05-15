Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
The cyberattack that took computer files hostage around the world appeared to slow on Monday as authorities worked to catch the extortionists behind it - a difficult task that involves searching for digital clues and following the money. Thousands more infections were reported with the start of the workweek, largely in Asia, which had been closed for business when the "ransomware" locked up computers Friday at hospitals, factories, government agencies, banks and other businesses.
