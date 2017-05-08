How to make person-to-person payments...

How to make person-to-person payments with your phone and get rid of cash for good

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Effingham Herald

Tired of waiting for people to pay you back after you pick up the tab? Mobile apps make it easier than ever to make peer-to-peer payments. Gone are the days when one person gets stuck with the check for dinner, while everyone else tries to come up with exact change in cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min Science 68,319
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 45 min nanoanomaly 13,966
Eleaf iStick Pico 25 with ELLO Full Kit offici... 2 hr bettyw 1
Digiflavor Pilgrim GTA Tank, Single & Dual Coil... 2 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Envii Artisan RTA, Removable Postless Deck, Sin... 2 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Wotofo Serpent RDTA New Color Version - Same Fe... 23 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Wotofo Lush Plus RDA (New Colors), Multiple Bui... 23 hr luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC