How to make person-to-person payments with your phone and get rid of cash for good
Tired of waiting for people to pay you back after you pick up the tab? Mobile apps make it easier than ever to make peer-to-peer payments. Gone are the days when one person gets stuck with the check for dinner, while everyone else tries to come up with exact change in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Science
|68,319
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|45 min
|nanoanomaly
|13,966
|Eleaf iStick Pico 25 with ELLO Full Kit offici...
|2 hr
|bettyw
|1
|Digiflavor Pilgrim GTA Tank, Single & Dual Coil...
|2 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Envii Artisan RTA, Removable Postless Deck, Sin...
|2 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Wotofo Serpent RDTA New Color Version - Same Fe...
|23 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Wotofo Lush Plus RDA (New Colors), Multiple Bui...
|23 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC