Here's how Google is preparing Android for the AI-laden future

The future of Android will be a lot smarter, thanks to new programming tools that Google unveiled on Wednesday. The company announced TensorFlow Lite, a version of its machine learning framework that's designed to run on smartphones and other mobile devices, during the keynote address at its Google I/O developer conference.

