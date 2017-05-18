Here's how Google is preparing Android for the AI-laden future
The future of Android will be a lot smarter, thanks to new programming tools that Google unveiled on Wednesday. The company announced TensorFlow Lite, a version of its machine learning framework that's designed to run on smartphones and other mobile devices, during the keynote address at its Google I/O developer conference.
