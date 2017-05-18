Harry Styles' family targeted by hackers
Just over one year after Harry's mother Anne Twist had her phone hacked and private photographs stolen, she has revealed that her family have been targeted once more. A fake Instagram account was set up in the name of Harry's stepfather Robin Twist and photographs featuring Harry, his family and friends - including ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner and manager Jeffrey Azoff - were posted online.
