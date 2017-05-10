Government urged to clarify whether N...

Government urged to clarify whether NHS bodies could have stopped cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

The Government and NHS bosses are facing growing questions over why hospitals across the country were crippled by a global cyber attack amid suggestions preventative measures could have been taken "months ago". The health service faces a weekend of chaos after the unprecedented attack forced hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr 0smius 14,032
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr 15th Dalai Lama 68,832
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) Fri TheModernAristotle 29
The profile is not configured Fri neilbatt9977 2
200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10... Fri testtech 1
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... Fri testtech 1
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast Thu simones 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC