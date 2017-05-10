Google just bought one of the top vir...

Google just bought one of the top virtual reality studios

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Owlchemy will join Google's Daydream division, which makes the Daydream VR headset and is also working on augmented reality. The move signals that Google wants to build more VR content in house, even as rival Facebook closes its own VR studio , Oculus Story Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Dogen 68,758
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr SoE 14,008
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 6 hr simones 2
News Balmoral Show: Fidget spinners craze gripping y... 6 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
The profile is not configured 17 hr MIPreston 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed natalie bernard 719
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Tue Natalie_33 29
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC