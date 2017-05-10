Google just bought one of the top virtual reality studios
Owlchemy will join Google's Daydream division, which makes the Daydream VR headset and is also working on augmented reality. The move signals that Google wants to build more VR content in house, even as rival Facebook closes its own VR studio , Oculus Story Studio.
