Google is going to announce a new VR headset at its big event...
Google plans to announce a new virtual reality headset at its annual I/O developers conference Wednesday, Janko Roettgers of Variety reports. Unlike Google's current Daydream View headset that requires a phone to work, this will be a standalone device similar to what we've seen with Facebook's Oculus Rift and HTC's Vive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|69,147
|Federal appeals court upholds Google trademark
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Aspire Breeze - Vape Pod Design, MTL Vape, U-te...
|9 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|14 hr
|0smius
|14,073
|Limitless Reactor Subohm Tank, Unique Integrate...
|16 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|WISMEC Predator 228 with Elabo Kit New Colors R...
|16 hr
|bettyw
|1
|Bouncy bears have trampoline party in Conn.
|21 hr
|Suezanne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC