Google is going to announce a new VR headset at its big event...

Google plans to announce a new virtual reality headset at its annual I/O developers conference Wednesday, Janko Roettgers of Variety reports. Unlike Google's current Daydream View headset that requires a phone to work, this will be a standalone device similar to what we've seen with Facebook's Oculus Rift and HTC's Vive.

