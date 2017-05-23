Google aims to connect online ads to ...

Google aims to connect online ads to real-world sales

Brandon Sun

Google already monitors your online shopping - but now it's also keeping an eye on what you're buying in real-world stores as part of its latest effort to sell more digital advertising. The offline tracking scans most credit and debit card transactions to help Google automatically inform merchants when their digital ads translate into sales at a brick-and-mortar store.

