Google aims to connect online ads to real-world sales
Google already monitors your online shopping - but now it's also keeping an eye on what you're buying in real-world stores as part of its latest effort to sell more digital advertising. The offline tracking scans most credit and debit card transactions to help Google automatically inform merchants when their digital ads translate into sales at a brick-and-mortar store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|69,799
|Wismec Exo Skeleton ES300,Powerful yet Intelligent
|23 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|SMOK GX2/4 Kit Only USD55.55
|Sun
|olysodaisy
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|4
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|May 20
|SoE
|14,076
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC