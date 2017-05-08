German firms will streamline online l...

German firms will streamline online login with a European bent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Several German firms are taking a stab at a single login process for accessing different online services -- an approach that could compete with U.S. offerings. The companies, which include automaker Daimler, insurance provider Allianz and Deutsche Bank, among others, announced the joint effort on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Aura Mytha 68,435
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr SoE 13,969
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... 10 hr Logical 1
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 12 hr Vicccky 1
SMOK i200 mod with TFV8 Big baby Full Kit | Fir... 12 hr newssnowss 1
150W Envii Loch Ness TC Mod, Ergonomic Design, ... 14 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Eleaf iStick Pico 25 with ELLO Full Kit offici... 17 hr bettyw 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC