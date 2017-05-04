'Game of Thrones' Language Inventor to Teach Course at UC Berkeley
David J. Peterson, a graduate of UC Berkeley, is the man behind the figurative languages featured in "Game of Thrones." As fans wait in agony for the premiere of the seventh season of "Game of Thrones," students at UC Berkeley will be touching up on their Dothraki and High Valyrian vocabulary, literally.
