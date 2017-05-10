FTC: Don't fall for computer-virus scams
The U.S. government is cracking down on scammers that lure people -- particularly elderly people -- into spending hundreds of dollars on virus protection software they don't need. The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that it's bringing 16 new enforcement actions, including complaints, settlements, indictments and guilty pleas, against tech fraudsters.
