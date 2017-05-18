French researchers claim cure for Wan...

French researchers claim cure for WannaCry-infected computers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

French researchers have released software tools they claim can restore some of the computers infected by the WannaCry ransomware attack. The researchers said the tools are not perfect and only work if the infected computers have not been rebooted after being hit by the programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 14 min Subduction Zone 69,385
News Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast... 5 hr Spotted Girl 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... 7 hr Christian Taliban 3
Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up... Fri luckyluckyluke 1
Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
220W SMOK T-Priv TC kit, Hollow out Design, Big... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
CASTING! Young people passionate about STEM ind... Thu wykldside 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC