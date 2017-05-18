French researchers claim cure for WannaCry-infected computers
French researchers have released software tools they claim can restore some of the computers infected by the WannaCry ransomware attack. The researchers said the tools are not perfect and only work if the infected computers have not been rebooted after being hit by the programme.
