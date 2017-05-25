French designer shows off DIY robot i...

French designer shows off DIY robot in public for 1st time

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Based on an idea developed from a prosthetic hand Langevin made in 2011, ... . French designer Gael Langevin adjusts the position of the InMoov robot's head after he unveiled it at a technology fair in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, May 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr replaytime 70,279
60W Digiflavor WildFire TC Kit, Compact size, U... 3 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 11 hr 0smius 14,152
DVDFab Passkey 9.1.1.8 Updated! Fri dvdlover 1
Desire Mad Dog RDTA Mech Kit, Luxury Design, Se... Fri luckyluckyluke 1
Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15) Thu blackrose 12
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC