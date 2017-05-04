French campaign watchdog examines ele...

French campaign watchdog examines election-eve Macron leak

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Fears of hacking and campaign interference have simmered throughout France's high-stakes, closely watched campaign - and boiled over Friday night as Macron's team said it had been the victim of a "massive and coordinated" hack. His political movement said the unidentified hackers accessed staffers' personal and professional emails and leaked campaign finance material and contracts - as well as fake decoy documents - online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 16 min 0smius 13,953
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Dogen 68,163
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... 6 hr digital 1
Aspire Cleito Exo Tank officially released 23 hr bettyw 1
Envii Terra RTA,300W Hot Vape, 8 Coils, Superb ... Fri luckyluckyluke 1
Geekvape Peerless Special Edition, Stailess Ste... Fri luckyluckyluke 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 58
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC