French campaign watchdog examines election-eve Macron leak
Fears of hacking and campaign interference have simmered throughout France's high-stakes, closely watched campaign - and boiled over Friday night as Macron's team said it had been the victim of a "massive and coordinated" hack. His political movement said the unidentified hackers accessed staffers' personal and professional emails and leaked campaign finance material and contracts - as well as fake decoy documents - online.
