Former NASA administrator to address university commencement
An ex-astronaut who served as head of NASA will be the speaker during the University of Arizona commencement Friday evening at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Charles Frank Bolden Jr. is a retired Marine Corps officer who ran NASA during nearly all of former President Barack Obama's administration.
