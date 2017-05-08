Former NASA administrator to address ...

Former NASA administrator to address university commencement

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

An ex-astronaut who served as head of NASA will be the speaker during the University of Arizona commencement Friday evening at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Charles Frank Bolden Jr. is a retired Marine Corps officer who ran NASA during nearly all of former President Barack Obama's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 1 hr Vicccky 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Subduction Zone 68,350
SMOK i200 mod with TFV8 Big baby Full Kit | Fir... 1 hr newssnowss 1
150W Envii Loch Ness TC Mod, Ergonomic Design, ... 3 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr nanoanomaly 13,966
Eleaf iStick Pico 25 with ELLO Full Kit offici... 6 hr bettyw 1
Digiflavor Pilgrim GTA Tank, Single & Dual Coil... 6 hr luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC