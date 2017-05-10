Fight ransomware: Be a smaller target
Computers and networks in at least 150 countries including Thailand have been hit by the 'WannaCry' worm - the biggest internet attack in history. An online extortion attack that authorities say swept 150 countries this weekend is part of a growing problem of "ransomware" scams, in which people find themselves locked out of their files and presented with a demand to pay hackers to restore their access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 min
|VetnorsGate
|14,068
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|69,056
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|2 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|May 12
|TheModernAristotle
|29
|The profile is not configured
|May 12
|neilbatt9977
|2
|200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10...
|May 12
|Anonymous
|1
|200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump...
|May 12
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC