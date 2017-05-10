Fight ransomware: Be a smaller target

Fight ransomware: Be a smaller target

Computers and networks in at least 150 countries including Thailand have been hit by the 'WannaCry' worm - the biggest internet attack in history. An online extortion attack that authorities say swept 150 countries this weekend is part of a growing problem of "ransomware" scams, in which people find themselves locked out of their files and presented with a demand to pay hackers to restore their access.

