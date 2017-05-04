Facebook offers thousands of cheap WiFi hotspots to fuel expansion in India
After a failed effort to offer free internet access to people in India, Facebook has now launched Express Wi-Fi , a service that lets users log on to Wi-Fi networks hosted by local partners, for a nominal fee. And unlike Free Basics, this program grants access to all of the web - or at least, as much as the Indian government allows.
