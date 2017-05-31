Ex-teacher Mary Kay Letourneau separates from former student years after sex scandal
This photo shows Mary Kay Letourneau and Villi Fualaau posing for a photo on April 9, 2005, outside their home in the Puget Sound area of Seattle. This photo shows Mary Kay Letourneau and Villi Fualaau posing for a photo on April 9, 2005, outside their home in the Puget Sound area of Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|50 min
|Aura Mytha
|71,009
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|9 hr
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|pound5
|14
|DVDFab 10 for Linux version has been released!
|Tue
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Tue
|nanoanomaly
|14,169
|North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan
|Mon
|sarahgad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC