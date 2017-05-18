Ex-highway patrol trooper faces feder...

Ex-highway patrol trooper faces federal cyberstalking charge

Federal authorities allege that a former Ohio State Highway Patrol commander accused of stalking a subordinate's wife put a GPS tracking device on her car so he could follow her. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Columbus accuses former Marietta post commander William Elschlager of cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law.

