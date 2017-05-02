Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Peak Thi...

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Peak This Week, Here's The Best Time To Watch

With all the buzz about the total solar eclipse this summer, some may have forgotten that a meteor shower is set to peak this week. The annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28. This year, it will peak around May 5 or May 6. The best time to view the shower will be during the early morning of May 6, just before dawn, NASA Meteoroid Environment Office lead Bill Cooke told Space.com .

