Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Peak This Week, Here's The Best Time To Watch
With all the buzz about the total solar eclipse this summer, some may have forgotten that a meteor shower is set to peak this week. The annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28. This year, it will peak around May 5 or May 6. The best time to view the shower will be during the early morning of May 6, just before dawn, NASA Meteoroid Environment Office lead Bill Cooke told Space.com .
