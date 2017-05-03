Energy industry models featured at Houston conference
There's no manual for making an 8-foot-long scale model of an oil tanker. Exploration companies don't send instructions for how to re-create their ever-more-sophisticated inventions in miniature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Subduction Zone
|68,052
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|14 min
|nanoanomaly
|13,923
|Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte...
|Wed
|REAL American
|2
|How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J...
|Tue
|Jmascer
|5
|Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released
|Tue
|bettyw
|1
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Natalie_33
|28
|What a beautiful kit! SMOK STICK V8 CARBON FIBE...
|Mon
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC