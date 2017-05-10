Election day ahead: PM on workers' ri...

Election day ahead: PM on workers' rights as Corbyn pledges NHS cash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

A week of manifesto launches begins with a jaunt along the Thames Valley for the Prime Minister, where she will unveil a range of extra rights and pay increases for workers. After an unprecedented cyber attack crippled hospitals, triggering concerns over investment in NHS IT security, the Labour leader will pledge an extra A 37 billion for the health service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 min VetnorsGate 14,068
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr 15th Dalai Lama 69,056
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... 2 hr Theocraencyclical 1
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) May 12 TheModernAristotle 29
The profile is not configured May 12 neilbatt9977 2
200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10... May 12 Anonymous 1
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... May 12 Anonymous 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC