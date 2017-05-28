Elderly man saves wife from attack by transient at their home, holds assailant till police arrive
An elderly man fought back against an alleged burglar who hit his wife in the head with a stick outside their San Jose home Sunday evening. After a struggle that carried from the back of the house to the street, the man held the female assailant down on the pavement until sheriff's deputies arrived, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|70,680
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|SoE
|14,165
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|Sun
|Julzee111
|1
|If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus...
|Sun
|spud
|3
|Access: Invalid database object
|Sun
|RMcKee
|2
|60W Digiflavor WildFire TC Kit, Compact size, U...
|May 27
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|DVDFab Passkey 9.1.1.8 Updated!
|May 26
|dvdlover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC