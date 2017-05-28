Elderly man saves wife from attack by...

Elderly man saves wife from attack by transient at their home, holds assailant till police arrive

19 hrs ago

An elderly man fought back against an alleged burglar who hit his wife in the head with a stick outside their San Jose home Sunday evening. After a struggle that carried from the back of the house to the street, the man held the female assailant down on the pavement until sheriff's deputies arrived, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's department said.

