Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

Related attacks were reported in Spain, Portugal and Russia. NEW YORK - Dozens of countries were hit with a huge cyberextortion attack Friday that locked up computers and held users' files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies.

