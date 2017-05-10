Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack
Related attacks were reported in Spain, Portugal and Russia. NEW YORK - Dozens of countries were hit with a huge cyberextortion attack Friday that locked up computers and held users' files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies.
