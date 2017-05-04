Debenhams Flowers customers' data sto...

Debenhams Flowers customers' data stolen in cyber attack

Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

The retailer said that 26,000 customers of Debenhams Flowers, which is operated by third party supplier Ecomnova, have had their data "accessed or stolen" as a result of the breach. The firm said in a statement: "As soon as it became aware of the incident, Debenhams took immediate steps to protect customers.

