'Dancing w/the cosmos': Spacewalking astronauts make repairs
Spacewalking astronauts made urgent repairs at the International Space Station today, three days after a critical relay box abruptly failed. The 250-mile-high replacement job fell to commander Peggy Whitson, an Iowa native who's the world's most experienced female astronaut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|56 min
|Science
|69,768
|Wismec Exo Skeleton ES300,Powerful yet Intelligent
|19 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|SMOK GX2/4 Kit Only USD55.55
|Sun
|olysodaisy
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|Sun
|Suezanne
|6
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|Sun
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|4
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Sat
|SoE
|14,076
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC