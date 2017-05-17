Cyberattack won't make the hackers rich
Is infecting more than 300,000 computers around the world with a ransomware virus a good way to make a fortune? It sure doesn't look like it. The WannaCry cyberattack that's making headlines this week has squeezed around $80,000 from its victims so far, barely enough to put down a deposit on an apartment in cheaper parts of London.
