Cyber attack 'highly likely' in UK election

1 hr ago Read more: Ballymena Today

A cyber attack aimed at influencing the outcome of the UK General Election is highly likely, a leading cyber security expert from Northern Ireland has warned. Londonderry man Robert O'Brien, CEO of security software firm MetaCompliance, said the threat was rightly being taken extremely seriously by the intelligence services.

