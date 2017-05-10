Cyber attack criminals will be brough...

Cyber attack criminals will be brought to justice, investigators pledge

15 hrs ago Read more: Bridportnews.co.uk

An international effort is under way to track down the criminals behind an unprecedented global cyber attack that wreaked havoc across the NHS. The US and Russia were among scores of countries affected by the virus, which also hit a Nissan plant in the UK.

