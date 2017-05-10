Cure for baldness and grey hair a step closer
The cells that makes hairs and turns it grey was accidentally discovered by US scientists as they explored how certain cancer tumours form. Associate Professor of Dermatology Dr Lu Le at UT Southwestern Medical Centre said: "Although this project was started in an effort to understand how certain kinds of tumours form, we ended up learning why hair turns grey and discovering the identity of the cell that directly gives rise to hair "With this knowledge, we hope in the future to create a topical compound or to safely deliver the necessary gene to hair follicles to correct these cosmetic problems."
