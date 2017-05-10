Corbyn plays down Watson's warning of...

Corbyn plays down Watson's warning of - mountain to climb' before polling day

21 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn has sought to play down his deputy leader's concerns that Labour has "a mountain to climb" to win the General Election. Jeremy Corbyn responds to the "disgusting" NHS hack and says security protections haven't been renewed since 2015 pic.twitter.com/UsQKNCqx7a The Opposition leader said he had spoken to Mr Watson on Saturday morning to coordinate the party's response to the NHS cyber attack and insisted the pair are working "flat out to get Labour MPs elected".

